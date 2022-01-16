Dozens of power outages reported in Lamar, TN as winter storm moves into Tri-Cities

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of BrightRidge customers lost power Sunday morning as a winter storm moved into the region.

According to BrightRidge’s outage map, 91 customers in the community of Lamar, Tennessee were out of service at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Roughly 7.5% of the 1198 customers in the community were without power, the site reads.

In addition to power outages, TDOT SmartWay reports significant ice and snow on roads in the region. Residents of the area are encouraged to avoid travel if possible and to exercise caution when driving.

WJHL Weather App » Google Play | App Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss