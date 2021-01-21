Dense fog and freezing fog possible overnight – Sunshine Friday afternoon

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with areas of dense fog and even some patchy freezing fog overnight. Some bridges and overpasses could be slippery as the low will be 30 degrees.

Clouds and fog will prevail through the morning with a few passing clouds. Skies will clear through the afternoon hours. The high will be 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high of 44 degrees.

Clouds increase on Sunday with rain Sunday night and Monday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times on Monday with the possibility for one to as much as two inches of rain possible. The high Sunday will be 50 with a high on Monday at 54 degrees.

