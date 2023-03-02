Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are under a High Wind Watch from 7am tomorrow morning until 1am Saturday morning. These regions can see sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

Eastern Kentucky is under a High Wind Warning. These regions can see sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flooding.

Rain continues Friday with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Some of these storms can be strong or severe with the biggest threat being the damaging winds. There is a possibility for a quick spin up of a tornado. Make sure you are staying weather aware! The high will be 72 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 56 degrees.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 62 degrees.

Clear skies with chilly temperatures on tap for Sunday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 69 degrees.

We will see clouds start to push back into the area Monday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain through the morning. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be a cool 55 degrees.

And for next Thursday, a 20% chance of flurries with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 44 degrees.

Have a great night and make sure you are staying Weather Aware!