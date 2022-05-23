Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 10 am. High near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 pm, then a chance of showers between 11 pm and 5 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 am. High near 79. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.