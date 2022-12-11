The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for tonight with patchy fog late. The low will be 38 degrees.

The region gets a break from the rain as we head into the beginning of next week.

Mostly sunny in the forecast on Monday with a high of 55 degrees.

Mostly clear in the forecast on Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Clouds move their way back into the region on Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Rain moves back into the forecast on Wednesday afternoon with a 70% chance of showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday night with an 80% chance of rain and a low of 45 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies as showers continue to move through the region on Thursday. 70% chance of scattered showers and a high of 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday as temperatures start to get chilly. The high will be 44 degrees.

Temperatures are going to be cold on Saturday with a high of 37 degrees. The higher elevations, especially along the East Tennessee Mountains, do have a likely chance of seeing some snow.

As for next Sunday, 40% chance of rain and snow showers across the region with a high of 39 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!