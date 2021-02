The Storm Team 11 Forecast has cold temperatures overnight with fair skies early then an increase in clouds by dawn. Low 19 degrees.

Look for a few clouds in the morning with a slight chance of snow flurries. Partly cloudy skies are forecast from the late morning through the afternoon. High 39.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers at sunset. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great night.