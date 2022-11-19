The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies in the forecast for tonight with a very cold low of 20 degrees.

Sunny skies are in the forecast on Sunday with a cold high of 38 degrees. Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a very chilly low of 23 degrees.

Sunny skies in the forecast on Monday with a high of 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday night with a low of around 29 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low of around 35 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees.

For Thanksgiving Day looking at mostly cloudy skies with a high of 58 degrees. Thanksgiving night mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a low of 42 degrees.

On Black Friday, mostly cloudy skies to start off the day. Shoppers will have to get their shopping done early before rain moves into the area in the evening. The high will be 48 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

And for next Saturday, the showers continue with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 53 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend and stay warm!