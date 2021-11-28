Cold temperatures are expected overnight – Cooler to start the week, mild to end it – Rain returns late week

Hope your Sunday is off to a good start. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 20%.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Showers possibly late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 58. Rain chance 20%.

