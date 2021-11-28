Cold temperatures are expected overnight – Cooler to start the week, mild to end it – Rain returns late week

Hope your Sunday is off to a good start. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Thursday: Few showers possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Rain chance 20%.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Saturday: Showers possibly late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 58. Rain chance 20%.
Have a great rest of your afternoon!