Cold blast of air also brings about several snow opportunities through early next week

(WJHL)- After a slight reprieve from winter the last couple afternoons, old man winter is set to make a come back giving us colder temperatures and several chances for snow through early next week.

Check out the upper level flow. As a weak system moves through Friday, rain with some snow mixing in is expected in the Tri-Cities. Most of the snow, including accumulation, will be in the mountains and higher spots of southwest Virginia.

The core of the upper level system will move over the Ohio Valley Saturday giving us the brunt of the colder air.

That system Saturday looks to provide enough lift and spin in the atmosphere allowing for some locally heavy snow showers at times. Snow showers will be off and on all day long with at least a light accumulation expected.

Here’s how much snow we’re expecting as of Thursday evening for both Friday and Saturday. Those of us in the lower accumulation won’t see much, if any, snow sticking until Saturday.

Another system moves into the region Sunday night and Monday giving us another potential for light snow in spots.

Here’s a general outlook at the snow potential through Monday. Again, at some point, just about all of us should at least have a dusting of snow on the ground with up to several inches of snow in some of the mountainous terrain.

Highs will be in the 30s Saturday, Sunday and Monday with lows in the 20s to near freezing starting Saturday morning. It will be colder in those places that have at least 2 or 3 inches of snow on the ground. This blast of cold air and some snow is not the result of a piece of the Polar Vortex moving across the northern and central United States. If our weather were to be affected by that, it’d be toward the end of January. Chances are, the brutally cold air would stay to our north.

You can always get the latest Storm Team 11 forecast, here. It’s updated four times a day!