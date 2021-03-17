Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms overnight – Some storms could be strong

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms overnight into early Thursday morning. Some storms could be strong to severe with the biggest threat being being the potential for damaging winds from a thunderstorm, hail and heavy rainfall. The low will be 54.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. Wind gusts to 70 mph are possible.

We may see some sunshine the morning storms and then as the main energy comes through, we could see a few strong storms between Noon and 5 PM. Those storms could produce strong winds and hail if they develop. The afternoon high will be 73

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers. Low 43.

Friday will start cloudy with scattered showers. Clearing skies are forecast for the late afternoon. High 54.

Have a great night.