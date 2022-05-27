The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight. We can’t rule out a thunderstorm as low pressure moves over the area. The chance of rain is 30% with a low near 55 degrees.

Look for a few clouds Saturday morning followed by a mix of sun and clouds through the early afternoon. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Memorial Day Monday with a high near 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 60.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!