Cloudy with scattered showers through Saturday evening – Temperatures will be cool

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies and much cooler temperatures are forecast for Saturday with possible light rain showers and drizzle through the day. The high will be cool at 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 40% chance of light rain. The low will be 45 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers. The high will be cool at 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies will return for Memorial day Monday. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few late day showers. The high will be warmer at 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast Wednesday through Friday of next week. The chance of rain is 50% Wednesday and 60% both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be near 80 Wednesday and Thursday with a high of 79 of Friday.

Have a great holiday weekend!