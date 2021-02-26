Cloudy with scattered showers Saturday – Heavy rains possible late Sunday into early Monday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a chance of scattered showers. There could be a rumble or two of thunder. Low 42.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. High 64.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a chance of scattered showers. Low 50.

Flood Watches have been issued for all of eastern Kentucky and for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in Virginia from Sunday morning into Monday morning.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 80% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times into Monday. Rainfall totals of one to over two inches could be expected. Localized flash flooding will be possible. High 73.

Rain is forecast for Monday with a high of 57 degrees,

Stay weather aware this weekend.