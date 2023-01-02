The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of rain late. The low will be 48 degrees.

Wind Advisories will be in effect tomorrow from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the mountains of east Tennessee. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the higher elevations.

We will see cloudy skies Tuesday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be mild at 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 55 degrees.

Wednesday will start cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and some scattered thunderstorms. Skies will clear through the afternoon. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers Thursday with a high near 60 degrees.

Look for passing clouds on Thursday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high of 47 degrees.

Have a great night!