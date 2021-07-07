Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight – Rain chances increase for Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 50% with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies Thursday night with showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 50%. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially early in the day. The high will be 84 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday night into Saturday. The chance of rain is 50% Friday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The low will be 66 degrees with a high on Saturday near 84 degrees.

The unsettled weather will continue Sunday into early next week. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Monday will be about the same with a mix of sun and clouds along with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the low 60’s.

Have a great night!