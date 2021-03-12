Cloudy with scattered showers and patchy fog overnight – Scattered showers for the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.

A front will be draped across the area tomorrow which will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers to the region. The high will be 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

The front will lift back to the north on Sunday as a warm front. That will produce cloudy skies along with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 59 degrees.

A stronger cold front will sweep into the area Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a better chance of showers and even a possible thunderstorm to the region. The high on Monday will be 58 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 66 degrees.

We will dry out late Tuesday into Wednesday with a warming trend. The high on Wednesday will be near 73 degrees. The rain chance Wednesday is only 20%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 70 degrees.

This is the weekend of Time Change. Set your clock forward one hour before going to bed Saturday night. Also replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Have a great weekend!