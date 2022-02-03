Cloudy with rain tonight – Rainfall will be heavy at times – Ice in the north Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be heavy at times with the possibility for one to two inches of rain through early Friday. Winds will be strong across the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through 1 AM Friday. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with gusts to as high as 70 mph.

Flood Watches remain in effect for parts of the area tonight.

Here is a look at the expected rainfall tonight into early Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky for Friday.

Freezing rain and snow will be possible with up to a tenth of an inch of ice in some areas.

Rain will continue through the early afternoon for the Tri-Cities. The high will be 46 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a chance of light snow or flurries. The low will be in 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 38 to 40 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 47 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees.