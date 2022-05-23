The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 58 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with some late afternoon sunshine. We have a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 82 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 60 with a high on Friday near 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with only a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 76 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

