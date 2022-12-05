The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be 44 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain.  Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.  The high will be 58 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be 54 degrees. 

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be 66 degrees. 

A stalled system will keep cloudy skies across the region through Friday with scattered showers through the period. 

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday night with a 70% chance of rain.  The low will be 54 degrees. 

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain.  The high will be 65 degrees. 

We keep cloudy skies Thursday night with rain.  The low will be 53 degrees. 

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain early.  The high will be 60 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 42 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 52 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees. 

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 52 degrees. 

Sunday night will be fair and cold with a low of 35 degrees. 

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with a high of 54 degrees.

Have a great night!