The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 44 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 66 degrees.

A stalled system will keep cloudy skies across the region through Friday with scattered showers through the period.

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be 54 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 65 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Thursday night with rain. The low will be 53 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain early. The high will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 52 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 52 degrees.

Sunday night will be fair and cold with a low of 35 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday with a high of 54 degrees.

