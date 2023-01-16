Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain early in the day. We will see some late afternoon sunshine. The high will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Wednesday night with scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 50 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with high of 53 degrees.

Clouds are back Saturday night with a chance of rain late. The low will be 37 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday with a chance of rain Sunday night ending as a few snow flurries early Monday morning. The low will be 34 with a high on Monday near 47 degrees.

