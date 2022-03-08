The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with rain.. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. The low will be 43 degrees. The chance of rain late tonight is 80%.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cool with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Rainfall totals from overnight into Wednesday will rain from an inch to close to an inch and a half through early Wednesday afternoon. The high Wednesday will be cool at 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 40 degrees.

We start Friday with partly cloudy skies, but clouds and scattered rain showers will move into the area late in the day. The high will be warmer at 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night into Saturday with much colder air moving into the area. Rain will change to snow late Friday night into early Saturday with a chance for light accumulations. The chance of snow Saturday is 60%. The low Friday night will be 30 with a high on Saturday at 35 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 15 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a warmer high of 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night and Tuesday with a low of 35 and a high on Tuesday near 63 degrees.

Have a great night!