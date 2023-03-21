The Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a 50% chance of rain. The low will be near 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers early Wednesday night followed by partly cloudy skies. The low will be 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Thursday with a mild high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We start Friday with partly cloudy skies followed by a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms early with scattered showers through the early afternoon. The high will be near 68 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 43 degrees.

We could see a stray shower Sunday with a high of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into early Monday with a low near 47 and a high on Monday near 65 degrees.

Showers will move into the area Monday into Tuesday. The chance of rain on Monday is 40% with a 50% chance of rain on Tuesday. The low temperature Monday night will be 46 with a high on Tuesday near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!