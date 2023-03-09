The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of showers. The low will be 46 degrees.

Showers continue through Friday morning with a 50% chance of scattered showers. Showers will start to taper off in the early afternoon with sunshine for the rest of the day. The high will be 57 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of mountain flurries. The low will be 30 degrees.

Mountain flurries linger into our Saturday morning. Clouds will decrease through the late morning with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The high will be 50 degrees.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 35 degrees.

Sunday morning will start off dry with clouds and a 70% chance of rain showers moving in during the evening. The mountains could see light snow. The high will be 49 degrees.

Sunday night scattered valley showers and mountain snow will continue. The low will be 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy and cool on Monday with a high of 48 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 29 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning flurries on Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees.

Mostly clear skies Tuesday night with a low of 25 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds is on tap for Wednesday and chilly temperatures with a high of 53 degrees.

The sun and clouds continue next Thursday with a chilly high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night!