The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 60% chance of rain late into the early morning hours Tuesday. The low will be 48 degrees.

Showers end Tuesday morning with afternoon sunshine and warmth. The high will be 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 55 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday morning with a 60% chance of rain through the early afternoon hours. We will see limited late afternoon sunshine with a mild high of 65 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Rain is likely Thursday night and Friday. The chance of rain is 70% through the period. The low will be 47 degrees with a high on Friday near 52 degrees.

We are watching another system that will bring colder air back to the area over the weekend and a slight possibility for snow.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds early with a 40% chance of rain and snow showers late. The high will be near 47 degrees.

We could see some rain and light snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday. The low will be 29 with a high on Sunday near 44 degrees.

Snow flurries will be possible Sunday night into early Monday with a low of 22 and a high on Monday near 39 degrees.

