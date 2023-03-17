The Storm Team 11 Forecast: We keep cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain early. The low will be near 30 degrees. A Freeze Warning will be in effect form 3 AM to 10 AM Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a high of 48 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees. Spring arrives Monday afternoon at 5:24 PM.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 56 degrees.

Clouds are likely Tuesday night with a low near 33 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday with a low near 42 and a high on Thursday near 72 degrees. We could see a few scattered thunderstorms across southwest Virginia on Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for early Friday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late. The chance of rain is 30% Friday late afternoon. The high will be near 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!