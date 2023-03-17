The Storm Team 11 Forecast:  We keep cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain early.  The low will be near 30 degrees.  A Freeze Warning will be in effect form 3 AM to 10 AM Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday with a high of 48 degrees. 

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 20 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 43 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees.  Spring arrives Monday afternoon at 5:24 PM. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 56 degrees. 

Clouds are likely Tuesday night with a low near 33 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain.  The high will be near 60 degrees. 

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday with a low near 42 and a high on Thursday near 72 degrees.  We could see a few scattered thunderstorms across southwest Virginia on Thursday. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for early Friday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late.  The chance of rain is 30% Friday late afternoon.  The high will be near 77 degrees.

Have a great weekend!