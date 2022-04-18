The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with areas of drizzle and even some light snow flurries well north and northeast of the Tri-Cities. The low will be cold at 35 degrees. Frost will be possible across our northern counties of southwest Virginia.

Tuesday will be sunny, windy, and cool with a high near 57 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with frost possible. The low will be 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 45 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be warmer at 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 53 with a warm high of 83 degrees on Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 54 and a high on Sunday near 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great night!