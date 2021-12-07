Cloudy with a slight chance of light snow and rain for some early Wednesday morning – Afternoon sun

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of light snow across parts of eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia from 4 Am to about 8 AM. There will be a possibility for some very light snowfall accumulations of a dusting to maybe a half inch of snow from Grundy to Wise east to northern Russell and Wythe counties. The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will see cloudy skies with a chance of light rain and or some snow flurries through 8 AM. The low will be near 33 degrees.

Skies clear Wednesday afternoon with a high of 48 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny and cool with a high of 54 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast Friday with a high of 63 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Friday night and Saturday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times Saturday. The low will be 53 with a high on Saturday near 698 to 70 degrees.

Rain is forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Rain could end as light snow in the higher elevations early Sunday as a cold front moves east. The high on Sunday will be 46 degrees.

High pressure will build into the area next week which will bring sunshine and warmer temperature again with highs in the 50’s.

Have a great night!