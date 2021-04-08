Cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms – Hail possible

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Storms that do develop early this evening could produce hail. The low will be near 50 degrees.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Johnson, southeast Carter, southeast Greene and Unicoi counties in TN until 11PM. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gust to 50 mph will be possible in those areas.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of rain. We could see a few thunderstorms late in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday. The chance of rain is 70% with a high of 73 degrees.

We will keep the chance of rain early Sunday followed by afternoon sunshine. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a chance of a few scattered showers or a thunderstorm. The high will be 72 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 67 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 40%.

Scattered showers will be possible Thursday with a high near 66 degrees.

We will stay a bit cooler towards the end of next week.

Have a great night!