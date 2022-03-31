The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 39 degrees.

We start Friday with cloudy skies and a slight chance of morning rain followed by afternoon sunshine. It will be chilly with a high of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 32 degrees Frost will be possible across the area.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of rain late. The high will be 63 degrees.

We could see some passing clouds and a shower for a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday afternoon. The low Saturday night will dip to 39 degrees with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday. The low Sunday night will be near 37 with a high on Monday near 70 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees.

We keep showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. The low temperature Tuesday night will be 52 with a high on Wednesday near 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%.

Scattered showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great night!