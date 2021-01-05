Cloudy with a chance of rain mixed with snow in the Tri-Cities and mountain snow Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a chance of rain and snow showers. Low 34.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain mixed with snow in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations. Elevations above 4,000 feet could see 2-4″ of snow from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Some of the highest peaks could see up to 4 to 6″ – elevations around 5,000 feet. The high will be 44 degrees. Winds will also increase across the region.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with scattered snow flurries in the lower elevations and light snow in the highest elevations. Low 29.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a chance of morning snow flurries. High 42.

Have a great night.