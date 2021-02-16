Cloudy Wednesday with a chance of snow/sleet/freezing rain and rain Wednesday night – Winter Storm Watches have been posted

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a few snow flurries. Low 18 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 47 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area tomorrow night through early Friday morning. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will move into the area late Wednesday night. If the precipitation gets here with the cold air in place, we could pick up a quick accumulation of snow – a trace to maybe an inch before 2 AM. We will then see a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain through 5 AM with a change to rain after that across the Tri-Cities. Freezing rain could still be a problem to our east and northeast. The low Wednesday night will be 33 degrees,

Thursday will be cloudy with rain in the Tri-Cities from the late morning into the afternoon. Freezing rain will be possible east and northeast. The high in the Tri-Cities will be 48 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday. Low 25 with a high on Friday of 34 degrees,

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 16 degrees,

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees.

Have a great night!