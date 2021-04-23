Cloudy tonight with rain Saturday – High wind watch for the mountains

Cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a low near 43 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. A High Wind Watch is in effect for the mountains of Tennessee. Wind gust to 60 mph will be possible. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 47 degrees.

We will start Sunday with a few clouds and a shower or two followed by partly cloudy skies and a high of 65 degrees.

Much warmer weather is on the way for early next week.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The low Monday night will be 47 degrees with fair skies.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees.

Wednesday will be just as nice with partly cloudy skies and a high of 83 degrees.

We have cloudy skies forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night and Friday with a low of 53 and a high on Friday near 72 degrees. The chance of rain on Friday is 40%.

Have a great weekend.