The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy, breezy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The high will be 63 degrees.

Rain will begin to mix and change to snow late Thursday night into Friday morning. The low Thursday night will be 35 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies and a chance of snow Friday with an afternoon high of 39 degrees.

Snow showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 26 with a high on Saturday near 38 degrees.

Right now. it appears that snowfall totals will be light in the lower elevations with the possibility for several inches of snow across the higher elevations of southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky, northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. Winds will be from the northwest, so the west facing slopes will have the better chance of snowing snowfall accumulations. The higher elevations of east Tennessee and western North Carolina could see two to four inches of snow with some of the highest peaks have the chance of receiving as much as five inches of snow.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a few snow flurries possible. The low will be 23 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 49 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 27 and a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 38 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great night!

