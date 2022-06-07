The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the afternoon storms could be strong to severe with the potential for strong winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 84 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 64 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 77 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy skies and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.