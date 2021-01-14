Storm Team 11: Cloudy tonight with a chance of rain and snow by morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds to increase tonight with a 30% chance of rain and snow by morning. Low 30.

Rain and snow showers will be possible in the morning with a chance of some light snowfall accumulations across southwest Virginia, the mountains of northeast Tennessee and western North Carolina. We could see some afternoon limited sunshine. High 45.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 40% chance of light snow. Low 27.

Saturday will be cloudy, windy and cold with a 60% chance of snow showers through the day. The higher elevations could see several inches of snow while the lower elevations will see snow and snow showers much of the day which will produce some light snowfall accumulations as well. The high will be 37 degrees.

Have a great night!