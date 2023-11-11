The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies for the start of our Veterans Day with scattered clouds through the afternoon. The high will be cool with a high of 60 degrees.

Saturday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 38 degrees.

We will see clouds and sun on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees. Skies will clear on Sunday night, turning much colder with a low of 35 degrees.

The sunshine will return next week with a high of 64 degrees on Monday. Monday night will be clear and cold with a low of 35 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 64 degrees. Skies on Tuesday night will be fair with a low of 39 degrees.

Wednesday clouds will once again be on the increase across the region with a high of 58 degrees. In addition, there will be a 30% chance of scattered showers. Clouds will stick around Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a stray shower and a high of 63 degrees.

Next Friday we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower later. The high will be warm at 66 degrees.

Thanks to all the Veterans who faithfully serve/served our county. Have a great Saturday!