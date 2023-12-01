The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

We keep showers in the forecast Sunday night into Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 20%. The low Sunday night will be 39 with a high on Monday near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of rain and snow showers. The low will be 34 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain changing and mountain snow showers. The high will be 38 to 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered mountain snow showers will be possible Wednesday night with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 58 degrees.

Have a great weekend!