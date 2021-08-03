Cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight and Wednesday – Patchy fog late

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps mostly cloudy skies in the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Patchy fog is possible overnight. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies return Wednesday night with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers. The low will be near 60 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be near 82 degrees.

The heat is on the way for the weekend as high pressure builds into the area.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. The high will be warm at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with hot temperatures. We have a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm both days. High temperatures will be near 90 with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Have a great night!