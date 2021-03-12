Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight and through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 46 degrees. 

A front will be draped across the area tomorrow which will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers to the region.  The high will be 62 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 45 degrees. 

The front will lift back to the north on Sunday as a warm front.  That will produce cloudy skies along with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 59 degrees. 

A stronger cold front will sweep into the area Monday into Tuesday.  This will bring a better chance of showers and even a possible thunderstorm to the region.  The high on Monday will be 58 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 66 degrees.  We will dry out late Tuesday into Wednesday with a warming trend.  The high on Wednesday will be near 73 degrees.  The rain chance Wednesday is only 20%. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be near 70 degrees. 

Time changes this weekend. Set your clock forward on hour before going to be Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss