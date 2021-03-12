Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with scattered showers tonight and through the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.

A front will be draped across the area tomorrow which will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers to the region. The high will be 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

The front will lift back to the north on Sunday as a warm front. That will produce cloudy skies along with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 59 degrees.

A stronger cold front will sweep into the area Monday into Tuesday. This will bring a better chance of showers and even a possible thunderstorm to the region. The high on Monday will be 58 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 66 degrees. We will dry out late Tuesday into Wednesday with a warming trend. The high on Wednesday will be near 73 degrees. The rain chance Wednesday is only 20%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Time changes this weekend. Set your clock forward on hour before going to be Saturday night. This is also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Have a great weekend!