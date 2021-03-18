Cloudy skies with scattered showers overnight – Sunshine Friday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Low 43.

Look morning clouds Friday with a few scattered showers followed by sunny skies during the afternoon. The high will be cooler at 54 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with areas of patch frost. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and mild with a high near 60 degrees.

High pressure will dominate the area Sunday into Monday which will bring plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures to the area. The high on Sunday will be 63 with a low temperature Sunday night near 32 degrees. We could see patchy frost Sunday night. Monday will be sunny and mild with a high near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 72 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 68 degrees.

Have a great night!