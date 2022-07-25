The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

We will keep mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers will be possible with mostly cloudy skies Wednesday night. The low will be 69 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 40%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.