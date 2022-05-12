The Storm Team 11 Forecast: We will see an increase in clouds overnight with a chance for a few spotty showers. The low will be 54 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 79 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a 70% chance of rain. The low Friday night will be 57 with a high on Saturday near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday with a high near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with Tuesday with a low of 53 and a high on Tuesday near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and warm with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

