Cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms through midnight – Rain showers early tomorrow

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms especially through the evening. There is a chance of a couple strong to severe storms through about 10 pm or midnight but the overall risk is lower than it originally appeared. The low temperature around 60 to 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday. Slightly cooler and a bit breezy with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of showers especially through midday or early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to possibly near 70, low to mid 60s in southwest Virginia.

Partly cloudy and much cooler tomorrow night. The low around 42 degrees.

Partly cloudy and cool, a bit chilly through the morning Thursday. The high around 65 to 67 degrees, near 60 degrees in southwest Virginia. Lows will be in the lower 40s. There could be some showers Thursday night into Friday. There is a 30 to 40 percent chance of showers. The clouds will mix with sun Friday with a high of 60 to 62 degrees, 50s in the mountains and in southwest Virginia. Lows Friday night in the upper 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. The high around 68 degrees with a low around in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 30 to 40 percent chance of a showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday. There is a better chance of showers and even a few thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

There is a 50 to 60 percent chance of showers and storms Tuesday. The high around mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday still some scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great night.