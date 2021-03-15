Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with rain tonight and early Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Sunday, March 14, 2021

Get ready for a warmer next few days as we settle into a more unsettled pattern. A few waves of rain are expected this week with a chance of rain somewhere just about every day. Cooler toward the end of the week.

Next Best Chance of Rain Monday Night/Early TuesdayOvercast skies tonight. Some spotty rain or drizzle is in the forecast, especially the farther south you live. It could be fairly persistent in spots. The low around 42 degrees, cooler in the mid to upper 30s north and northeast of the Tri-Cities.

Clouds Monday morning and maybe some drizzle should give way to at least partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon before we cloud up again. The breeze will kick up in the afternoon and early evening ahead of our next weather maker. Expect southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph consistently during the second half of the day with gusts up to 25 mph, perhaps approaching 40 mph in the east Tennessee mountains.

It will be dry most of the day Monday. It's not really until after dark when the rain threat goes up. As a result, we'll have a high around 63 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid 50s in southwest Virginia and 40s in North Carolina where cooler air will reside.

Mostly cloudy skies Monday night. We have a 70 percent chance of rain. There is the potential for some light freezing rain mixing with rain in North Carolina depending on how cool the ground stays.

Warming Up Tuesday and WednesdayWarmer with more clouds than sun Tuesday. Showers in the morning should give way to drier conditions for much of the rest of the day. A bit breezy at times. Not as gusty though. The high at 69 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday and warm with a high of 72 degrees as a strong storm system approaches the region.

Rain Chances Go Back Up By ThursdayOur best chance of rain as of now is late Wednesday and especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Some thunderstorms are possible during and we will watch for a threat of severe weather, but it is expected to mainly be to our west and southwest at this time.

Cooler by the End of the WorkweekA cooling trend begins Friday with some leftover moisture possible mainly in the form of scattered rain showers.

Although it looks very limited at this time, any moisture still around Friday night/Saturday morning may be cold enough to spit a few more showers or even a few snow flurries.

Most of next weekend looks nice and dry with some cold mornings and pleasant afternoons.