Cloudy skies with rain moving into the area tonight through the weekend as Hurricane Delta moves inland

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. Low 60.

The remnants of Delta will move into the area over the weekend which will increase our rain chances.

Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 69 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 60.

Sunday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy. High 86.

Gusty winds will be possible across the mountains both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

