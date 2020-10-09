Cloudy skies with rain moving into the area tonight through the weekend as Hurricane Delta moves inland

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain. Low 60.
The remnants of Delta will move into the area over the weekend which will increase our rain chances.
Saturday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 69 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be near 60.
Sunday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy. High 86.
Gusty winds will be possible across the mountains both Saturday and Sunday.
Have a great weekend!