Storm Team 11: Cloudy skies with patchy fog tonight, scattered showers Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with areas of fog. The low will be 36 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 42 degrees. Rain and freezing rain will be possible across parts of eastern Kentucky and parts of northern southwest Virginia.

An Ice Storm Warning will be in effect from 1 AM Thursday to 7 AM Friday for eastern Kentucky. Freezing rain will be possible during that times across all of eastern Kentucky with the possibility for a tenth to maybe as much as a quarter inch of ice. Buchanan, Dickenson, northern Wise, Tazewell and Grayson counties in Virginia will have the chance for freezing rain.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday in the Tri-Cities and most of southwest Virginia. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times in the afternoon. The high will be 50 degrees.

Have a great night!