Cloudy skies with light snow and flurries possible – Cold

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight light snow possible in the higher elevations of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Snow flurries will be possible across the lower elevations. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for western North Carolina. Slippery road conditions and black ice will be possible in spots. Drive with care. Low 28.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with some late afternoon sunshine. We could see a few passing snow showers or snow flurries during the morning. The high will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 19 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great weekend!