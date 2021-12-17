Cloudy skies with for and a few showers tonight – Rain Saturday – Colder Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog and scattered showers.  The low will be near 47 degrees. 

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms.  The high will be near 65 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with an 80% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be colder at 38 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a cold high of 46 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 50 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.   

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a low of 28 degrees and a high on of 52 degrees Thursday afternoon. 

Clouds increase late Thursday night into Christmas Eve Friday with a low of 32 and a high on Friday near 52 degrees.  We do have a 20% chance of showers Christmas Eve.

Have a great weekend!

