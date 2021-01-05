Cloudy skies with areas of drizzle and snow flurries – Light snow in the mountains

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with drizzle and snow flurries tonight. The higher elevations could see light snow with a light accumulation through tomorrow morning. Low 27.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a chance of morning snow flurries. High 42.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high near 47 degrees. We do have a chance of scattered rain and snow showers Thursday night.

Our next weather system could bring snow with the possibility for accumulation Friday. The storm track is not set in stone yet; therefore, it is a little early for snowfall totals. We will be cold enough for snow on Friday. Stay tuned.