The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain or drizzle overnight. The low will be 50 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a few rays of sunshine. We do have a slight chance of some light rain or drizzle through the early part of the day. The high will be 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The high on Monday will be mild at 76 degrees.

